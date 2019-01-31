THE camp at the Union Buildings of the group of Khoisan men awaiting answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

THE so-called Khoisan 6 is forging ahead with this weekend’s planned mass conference in a bid to position their true identity in the country. The six men who have been camping at the Union Buildings for eight weeks have invited all Khoisan leaders to the conference, scheduled for Saturday.

They have been awaiting feedback from President Cyril Ramaphosa on issues they discussed with him in December 2017.

Yesterday the group said the conference formed part of the strategy they had adopted to put pressure on the government to recognise them as the first nation of South Africa.

They said the focus of the get-together would be the issues of identity, land, self-governance and international indigenous legislation.

This comes in the wake of the passing of the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill by the National Council of Provinces, which the Khoisan nation has rejected.

The bill is aimed at giving recognition to Khoisan communities, leaders and structures, but also affects people living under customary rule in the former homelands.

The convener of the conference, Dr Leonard Martin, said at the top of the agenda would be unity and strategy. Other key issues to be discussed include the status of the Khoisan nation in the country and the need to determine their international position. “We will also take a look at international laws that apply to South Africa regarding the Khoisan people,” he said.

The conference takes place at Church Christ in Arcadia in Pretorius Street from 10.30am.