Mass vandalism brings Metrorail services to halt









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Vandalism across Metrorail services has left many commuters stranded as trains grind to a halt. The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been forced to change its scheduling of trains, and in most cases, cancel the service due to the extent of the vandalism. It has apologised to commuters for all issues affecting its service delivery due to the criminality. According to the entity, mass vandalism of wires and the destruction of infrastructure have resulted in vast sections being closed down due to a lack of electrical lines. This, coupled with modernisation of stations and other related infrastructure, has forced Metrorail to severely scale back its service, with some corridors being closed in various regions.

In Tshwane, Pienaarspoort, Saulsville, Hercules, DeWildt and Mabopane routes have also been hard hit as thieves target overhead cables, signal and perway equipment , forcing the system to use one line.

Other parts of the province such as Joburg and Randfontein have also been targeted. In some cases only two trains worked instead of six.

Prasa acting chief executive Zwelakhe Mayaba said they had intervened at various levels aimed at alleviating the delays and cancellation of services.

Diesel locomotives would be deployed in areas with no overhead power to run trains, security deployments have been updated to focus on the high crime hotspots and all contracts for the procurement of spares and other critical services were being expedited to shorten the waiting period.

“Passenger rail services are facing a bleak start to the year with most services cancelled or temporarily suspended until the problem is under control. A functional electrical line is critical in delivering a reliable service. As it stands now, our electrical lines are being vandalised and stolen.

"This creates an unpredictable operational pattern for both ourselves as the service providers and customers.”

Mayaba said the task to rebuild substations and related support infrastructure cannot be underestimated. “There simply are no quick fixes,” he said. “Vast amounts of money have been spent on repairing the infrastructure only to have thieves return, armed to the teeth in most cases, to harvest our infrastructure.”

Between January and March new operating models, vetting and lifestyle audits of executives in critical departments would be conducted.

Mayaba said they would update policies, ensure consequence management is instituted, track and attend to audit findings, source uniforms, enter into contracts, upgrade stations and procure new trains. Within six months, he said, they wanted to implement cashless ticketing, automated fare collection, renegotiate Eskom tariffs, among others, and recover key corridors such as the Mabopane-Johannesburg line.

Other interventions include an improved and Predictable Time Table for train services, construction of modern control rooms and implementation of security measures at priority corridors/hotspots.

Infrastructure rehabilitation has also been prioritised with a new temporary platform to be constructed at Pienaarspoort station and finalisation of a signalling programme for the province and rehabilitation of the Mabopane line.

Mpho Mashaba said it was frustrating as he relied on trains to commute to and from work daily. “Trains have not been working properly for more than two months. It is worse now as school kids are also affected.”

