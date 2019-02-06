SOUTH AFRICA - Pretoria 04/02/2019 . Dr. Eugene Brink , AfriForum's strategic advisor on community affairs, at a media briefing where it was announced that they will oppose a land claim that has been instituded on about 4000 hectares residential land in the Centurion area. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

STEPS are being taken to minimise the impact of the massive land claim affecting several suburbs in the greater Centurion region. The claim affects developed and densely populated areas such as The Reeds, Rooihuiskraal, Olievenhoutbosch, Zwartkop and Heuweloord. It was lodged by Kleinboy Mahlangu with the Land Claims Commission on behalf of 38 beneficiaries in 1998. Mahlangu is a son of a farmworker, who used to work in the area in the 1960s.

The claim states Mahlangu’s father was forcefully removed from the area and never provided with an alternative place. The multimillion rand land claim for the 4000 hectares of residential area in the Centurion region is facing a legal challenge from civil rights group AfriForum. It said it would take up the matter with the Land Claims Court on the grounds that it threatened the rights of property ownership by individuals.

Yesterday, AfriForum questioned the credibility of the report by the Land Claims Commission following its research into the claim, lodged on December 29, 998.

It intended to employ experts such as historians to undertake research into information related to the claim, it said.

The claim was apparently gazetted on June 29 last year, sparking fears among residents about their properties.

At a briefing in Centurion yesterday, AfriForum head of community safety Ian Cameron said the claim could potentially impact on property value.

He slammed the commission for its “unethical move” to allow 20 years to lapse before the claim could be gazetted.

Cameron said: “AfriForum already has the resources to take immediate action against this claim. We want to ensure our members and the affected community that attacks on their property will not pass unobserved.

“AfriForum has an action plan in place and is taking the necessary steps to oppose this on private property rights.”

The organisation will hold a community meeting on February 19 at Leriba Lodge to address affected residents on the facts, its action plan and what’s already been done. Cameron said: “It is important that the community knows all the facts to present AfriForum with a written mandate to enable it to fight this battle on their behalf.”

AfriForum legal expert Dr Eugene Brink said all the original claimants were dead and the claim was being pursued by the grandchildren. The commission’s investigation showed only 4% wanted the land while 63% opted for financial compensation, Brink said. He said the commission report contained anecdotes, which could not be proven and would set a bad precedent if taken for gospel.

The public has been given until February 23 to make submissions to the commission regarding the claim.