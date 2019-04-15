Pretoria - Tshwane Metro Police Department officers yesterday stormed a house in the city and found large quantities of dagga. The officers discovered the dagga at a house in Lyttelton, hidden among other vegetation. Every corner of the property had a dagga tree.

On entering the property, the officers were greeted by the sound of running wate, different trees, including banana trees and pumpkins.

However, those familiar with the smell of cannabis were able to pick it up instantly.

The suspects used every part of the house to grow and dry dagga; from the garage to the living room, to the bedroom and in the Wendy house.

Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said they received a tip off about the manufacturing house from the public.

He said among the equipment found to grow indoor dagga were lights which cost R2500 each. “We have found about seven lights with a combined value of R17500. We have also retrieved R21000 from the house,” he said.

To suspects, a man, 21, and a woman, 25, were arrested. They will appear in the the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in due course.

The suspects claimed they were tenants and not involved in dagga dealings. The police have since launched on manhunt for the owner of the house.

Other substances found at the premises included the chemical ethanol used to extract oil from dagga plants. The oil is believed to be used for medicinal purposes such as "curing" cancer.

The police also found 15 syringes containing oil extracts from the dagga plants.

The price of each syringe was estimated at about R1500 each, Mahamba said.

Pretoria News