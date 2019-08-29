Anti-apartheid activist Dr Mathews Phosa. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - The former butler of Mathews Phosa has turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria to be reinstated into the witness-protection programme. Jan Venter was on the programme for the past 15 months, but was kicked out two weeks ago.

He was living in an undisclosed small town under another name, since he made a statement claiming he had damning evidence against Deputy President David Mabuza.

Venter claimed his life was in danger, and was taken to a safe-house, where the taxpayer funded him.

The man, who has over the years jumped from the Phosa camp to the Mabuza camp, and back had previously admitted to telling lies.

He said he was recently just dropped off in Pretoria after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) washed its hands of him. This, he said in court papers was because he sent a global email to the media and prominent politicians complaining nothing was done in the probe by the Hawks and the NPA about his claims against Mabuza.

Venter said he knew he was wrong to send the email, but he was lonely, frustrated and on anxiety medication which caused him to do it.

The NPA, on the other hand, said this was the last straw. It said Venter was warned on several occasions not to make contact with people outside the witness-protection group, yet he had disclosed in the past where he was kept, revealed other information, and contacted people such as his ex-wife.

The NPA said to the court that in any event, Venter’s life was not in danger and that his motive for wanting to be in the programme was purely financial, as he wanted the State to pay his bills - including the maintenance for two of his children.

Venter said he was promised while under protection that he could see his children and his fiancée, but he had not seen them for the past 15 months.

He was also promised a pseudonym identity would be arranged for him along with a CV so that he could look for work, but this was not done.

He sent out the global email because of these broken promises and the state of his mental health due to stress. But on the upside, he said, since he had sent the email he was contacted by the Hawks over the case for which he was under witness protection.

Venter said he had to resign from his job when he went into the programme, and complained that all financial assistance by the State was immediately stopped.

Judge Selby Baqwa struck the case off the roll due to its lack of urgency.

