Matric candidates write first major exam, English Paper 1









Laura Neumann and Nikita Pereira of Pretoria High School for Girls could still manage a smile after writing the matric English Paper 1 exam. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - After months of preparation, matric candidates sat for their first major exam, English Paper 1, yesterday. Commenting on the matrics, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said arrangements had been made to ensure that exam candidates arrived on time. “We also spoke to taxi associations because you know (the) majority of our pupils rely on public transport,” said Lesufi, who was speaking at Parktown High School for Boys. The MEC said arrangements had also been made to ensure that there was electricity at exam centres. “We are grateful that Eskom has suspended load shedding because it really would have created havoc in all the provinces.”

Lesufi added that it was all systems go in Gauteng and that the department just needed to monitor one or two things to ensure readiness, but overall there would be no glitches.

About 112000 pupils wrote the exam yesterday, and more than 790 000 have registered for this year’s final exams.

Today they write isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele and South African Sign Language, followed by Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy Paper 1 and Technical Mathematics tomorrow.

The exams will be conducted in nearly 7000 centres across the country.

During Lesufi’s visit to Parktown Boys - where an assistant water polo coach was sentenced to 20 years in prison late last year for sexual assault and an additional three years for common assault - he said the school was expected to perform well.

“It (Parktown Boys) has turned out to be one of our role model schools that competes with the best, not only sport but even in international competitions,” Lesufi said.

“They have learned from their weaknesses and so I am happy that even the number of parents that want to bring their children is increasing, so it means that they have managed to resolve their difficulties.”

He also visited Kempton Park Hoërskool where a pupil had previously violently attacked a schoolmate.

Footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms. However it’s unclear when the incident took place. It shows the pupil punching another boy and kicking him before slamming his body on to the tiled bathroom floor.

“No one has the right to solve things through violence. If you are a bully, you don’t belong in our schools. The school must account and the pupil involved must also account.”

Pretoria Girls High School matrics Laura Neumann and Nikita Pereira said they had studied hard for their exams.

Neumann said the English paper was quite tricky, but she trusted that she had done well.

“I wasn’t that nervous because we wrote June exams, our prelims and now this is our third set of exams, so I have faith that whatever I have learned I probably do know. This is why I am relaxed,” she said.

Pereira said that before she went inside the exam room she was nervous. However she came out calmer.

Their school spokesperson, Kerry du Toit, said the pupils were eager to be done with school and to enjoy their freedom.

She said the school was prepared for load shedding and had ­generators ready as a back-up. Additional reporting: African News Agency (ANA)

