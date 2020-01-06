Matric pupils marking time for results









Gabrielle Coetzee from Southdowns College will be anxiously waiting for her matric results as the IEB schools release theirs on Tuesday. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The clock is ticking for matrics with just hours left until those who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams find out from midnight how they did. Results will be available online from midnight today and at schools tomorrow, while the Department of Basic Education results will be released online at midnight tomorrow and be available at schools on Wednesday morning. John Luis, Head of Academics at ADvTECH Schools, said they expect the 2019 class to continue to match the high standard delivered in the past. The class of 2018 at their schools celebrated a 98.9% pass rate. “We are expecting a good set of results, as is the norm somewhere between 98% and 99%,” he said. However, he did say the IEB and the department made some adjustments to subjects like maths literacy, accounting and consumer studies papers, after these papers were found to have been more difficult.

Among their schools, he mentioned Crawford Pretoria, Maragon Mooikloof, Tyger Valley College and Southdowns College as having done exceptionally well.

The head girl and academic achiever at Southdowns, Gabrielle Coetzee, was looking forward to getting her results, although she admitted to feeling some butterflies.

“I am a bit nervous. I know that leading up to my finals I worked very hard and put in the effort

“Now all I can do is wait.”

She said she would wake up at 1am to study for exams, but after 6pm put the books aside to rest or spend time with family. But it was not all work she also said it was important to do other things.

“I exercised and read books in between as well,” Coetzee said.

Her advice on studying for those going into matric this year is this: “Contrary to what many pupils think, studying all the time is actually detrimental.

"Don’t drop other things to solely focus on academics because it puts too much pressure on you.

"Still do your hobbies to de-stress."

Gabrielle plans to study International Business at Stellenbosch University - although she was also accepted to study at the University of Pennsylvania (US), “but I’m still trying to figure out funding”, she said.

Her mom, Anin Coetzee, urged parents to support their children no matter what the outcome of the results. “Family support goes a long way in boosting the morale of our children,” she said.

She was optimistic that her daughter did very well, because of her exceptional work ethic.

The matric results were approved by the Umalusi council on Friday, after its evaluation found there were no exam paper leaks or systemic irregularities.

The council did note that there were a number of acts of dishonesty - such as pupils found with crib notes or helping one another - which were being attended to.

In terms of standardisation, chief executive Dr Mafu Rakometsi said that of the IEB’s 64 subjects raw marks were accepted for 52 of them.

Four subjects were adjusted upwards, while eight were adjusted downwards.

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is expected to announce the outcome of the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations tomorrow morning.

These exams were written by the bulk of candidates - over 700000 full time and part time - at state and some private schools.

Motshekga will host the national top achievers for a breakfast at the Vodacom World Auditorium in Midrand.

The Department of Social Development has opened its Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC)to assist with counselling and support for those who may be stressed as they are awaiting their results and those who may have not done as well as they had hoped.

The command centre can be called free of charge at 0800428428.

The department also called on those who did not pass to make use of the Department’s Second Chance Matric Support Programme, details of which are available at their schools.

* The Pretoria News will publish IEB results tomorrow and Gauteng NSC results on Wednesday.

Pretoria News