Matric Results 2019: Deutsche Schule achieves 100% pass rate









Pretoria’s Deutsche Internationale Schule top achiever, was Kimberley Taku. Pretoria - Pretoria’s Deutsche Internationale Schule (DSP) has achieved a 100% pass rate with a number of top performers. The German School, as it is popularly known, had 58 matrics, of whom 90% earned a Bachelor’s pass. The internationally recognised school leaving certificate as well as a sound knowledge of the German language opens the door for its matrics. Top achiever, was Kimberley Taku, the school’s deputy head girl and Dux scholar, who belongs to the Top 1% of IEB candidates and aced eight distinctions - including for languages, English, Afrikaans, French and German. Sabine Klingelhöfer had seven distinctions and Julia Prinz six.

Asked what her secret of success was, Kimberley said she lived by three things: “Hard work pays off. Practice makes perfect. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

“I tended to be very hard on myself but as time passed and I look back to the Grade 8 me, I realise that the one bad mark I received or the falling out with a friend truly was not the end of the world.”

Sabine plans to study maths in Germany while Julia plans to study European Law in Germany.

Before that, she plans to do two internships at CA-Associates in Madrid and another law firm in Mannheim as well as some community service.

Other distinction-holders at the school include head girl and junior city councillor, Kiyura Ponnen, with five distinctions.

She speaks for her classmates in praising the DSP for the opportunities she has enjoyed.

“The DSP teaches independence in both culture and academics. Furthermore, the DSP provides the opportunity to learn German until fluency is reached and thereafter use the language to study and work in Germany and many other countries worldwide.”

Franka Schneider and Lathan Dooms were among other achievers.

