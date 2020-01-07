The German School, as it is popularly known, had 58 matrics, of whom 90% earned a Bachelor’s pass.
The internationally recognised school leaving certificate as well as a sound knowledge of the German language opens the door for its matrics.
Top achiever, was Kimberley Taku, the school’s deputy head girl and Dux scholar, who belongs to the Top 1% of IEB candidates and aced eight distinctions - including for languages, English, Afrikaans, French and German.
Sabine Klingelhöfer had seven distinctions and Julia Prinz six.