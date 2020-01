Matric Results 2019: No 7 significant for Southdowns









Pretoria - the first time in its history, Southdowns College has seven matrics with seven distinctions each. Principal Magalan Pather, who joined the school in Centurion last year, said he was pleased with the class of 2019's performance and the results.

The school had a 100% pass rate and a 94% pass with Bachelor degree - or university entrance - marks.



The class produced 192 distinctions between its 115 matrics, with the top pupil Gabrielle Coetzee whose hard work paid off with nine distinctions, an average above 94% and a place in the IEB’s Outstanding Achievement list.





Pather said it was worth noting that the matrics who did very well were those who were actively involved in school life, taking part in a variety of activities.





“Top students not only do well in their academics but we see them thriving in sports and cultural activities,” he said.





Fellow pupil Janie Coetzer was head girl and also made the IEB’s Outstanding Achievement list with an average of 90% and a fistful of distinctions.





She has an interest in international relations and working in multicultural environments and plans to go to Stellenbosch to study BCom international business before applying for the Huntsman Programme in International Studies at Harvard or another American university.





Deputy head girl Kaila van Zyl is proud of her seven distinctions.





She had a busy year as she was also editor of the school newspaper and achieved school colours in music, swimming, leadership, journalism and public speaking.