Pretoria - Top Pretoria pupil Clarice van Zyl was relaxing at home on Wednesday waiting for Thursday’s release of the matric results, not knowing yet if she was among the country’s pupils who had done exceptionally well (she is!). When the Pretoria News caught up with her she said her calm state of mind was due to knowing how it would turn out: she would score the “usual marks” she had received last year at Maragon Mooikloof. She hoped to get seven distinctions.

She was not nervous but smiling, saying she knew what she wanted - to achieve top marks. Her extreme dedication had never failed her, she said.

The 18-year-old from Silverwoods Country Estate said time management was essential in paving the road to her bagging top matric results, as was handling her emotions well, without breaking down. But, she added, assignments were a big hassle for her.

“Time management is very important with regards to producing good marks in exams. Because I like to do other things too, I had to make sure I had time to study for all my subjects, obviously putting time and effort into what I had to do. I live by the moral of what you sow is what you reap it does not help to do everything and struggle with trying to keep your head above water.” Van Zyl wants to become a physicist, a dream she will see through.

Studying at the University of Pretoria has been one of the things she looked forward to in 2019, she said, and after being accepted there, she had plans to study towards a BSc, majoring in physics and maths.

“After completing the degree, my plan is to continue with my Honours, Master’s and Doctoral qualifications.”

Advising 2019 matrics on the key to success, she said they must manage their time from the beginning of the year to cope, starting their assignments right away. With regards to extra-curricular activities, they need to know their limits.

Van Zyl was planning to wake up at midnight to check her results online.

“The results will determine my freedom of making my own choices in my new journey of independence.”

She needn't have worried; her name is on the list released by the IEB of the top achievers in the country.

