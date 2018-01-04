Pretoria - Through dedication, hard work and the help of God, Tebogo Katengeza managed to get six distinctions regardless of the challenges her school faced throughout the year.





The 17-year-old former Lehlabile High School, Mamelodi East learner was among thousands who received their National Senior Certificate results today.





An elated Katengeza who has been doing well since the beginning of her academic year, told Pretoria News that she was pessimistic about her fate even before she saw her results.

“The feeling is normal as I have been doing well since the beginning of the year. I've been getting distinctions for all my exams and I knew I was going to do it again in the finals.





“My family is proud of me but they also knew I was going to pass with flying colours so all I can say is that they were relieved that it is finally over," she said.





Katengeza will be be studying Bcom Accounting at the University of Pretoria.





Principal of the school Fanny Kubjane said he was proud of the learner but not pleased with the overall pass percentage.

“The pass percentage is 77% and I would be lying if I say I'm happy. The school faced a lot of challenges which I think contributed to this.





“The learners’ attitude towards learning, their behavior, discipline it is a lot of things. Also preparedness of the learners was a problem as well, he said.

