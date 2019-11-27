Matrics donate uniforms, bags to underprivileged learners









MATRIC learners from Langenhoven High School donated their uniforms and bags before writing their final exam yesterday. These will be given to needy learners. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - On the last day of exams yesterday, matrics at Langenhoven High School gave their uniforms and bags back to their teachers to be donated to underprivileged learners who might need them. Every year final-year learners donate their uniforms, and yesterday again they were more than happy to part ways with the clothes they had been wearing for the past five years. As they handed in their uniforms, they quickly rushed into the exam room so they could finally be done and go off to celebrate. Deputy principal Elize Rossouw said they had been doing this for years and it had become their tradition. She said they often gave back to learners who did not have much, and this got both parents and learners involved. “A lot of the times we give to the learners who are not financially stable, and the social workers here from our school know exactly what the financial standing of some learners is.

“They would contact the parents and ask them if they would accept the donation,” she said.

Rossouw said it was good to see the learners so happy, and that some keep in touch years after they had left the school.

Lesedi Netshitumi said she was over the moon after 12 long years of schooling and was ready to start a new journey.

Her friend, Lerato Mokete, said she was also excited and wished her fellow schoolmates all the best.

“I’m genuinely happy that we got this far; it’s been a long 12 years and with the foundation we started with, all the teachers contributed to us being here today. I would like to say thank you,” she said.

Nonki Moeng said when they were done writing she would love to go out with her friends and have a celebratory lunch, just to make the day even more special.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen or if we’re going to see each again soon, so it would be nice to do something and just hang out,” said Netshitumi.

Lezane de la Rouviere, who was in charge of the matrics this year, said she has been their guardian for five years, and to see them leave school for the last time was emotional for her.

Pretoria News