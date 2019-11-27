Every year final-year learners donate their uniforms, and yesterday again they were more than happy to part ways with the clothes they had been wearing for the past five years.
As they handed in their uniforms, they quickly rushed into the exam room so they could finally be done and go off to celebrate.
Deputy principal Elize Rossouw said they had been doing this for years and it had become their tradition. She said they often gave back to learners who did not have much, and this got both parents and learners involved.
“A lot of the times we give to the learners who are not financially stable, and the social workers here from our school know exactly what the financial standing of some learners is.