Through its partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the department had ensured that the pupils who received social grants were accepted in higher learning institutions. It also ensured they qualified for funding through NSFAS.
Minister Lindiwe Zulu said the National Development Plan (Vision 2030) proposed a comprehensive social protection system to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality in South Africa.
“The more people are educated, the more they are able to create a conducive environment for themselves. Once a child is born a good environment depends not only on us in the Department of Education and the Department of Social Development - it depends on all other departments doing the right thing,” she said.
Zulu said they were pleased that 55% of the National Senior Certificate passes were pupils from “no fee schools”. Since 2012, the department started tracking the educational outcomes of pupils receiving social protection services with the view to locate and improve the well-being of vulnerable children through education.