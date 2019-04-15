CITY mayor Stevens Mokgalapa inspects a metro police parade outside Tshwane House ahead of the State of the Capital Address. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Was the deficit inherited by the DA-led administration when it assumed power in the City of Tshwane R2 billion or R1.4bn? This was one of the questions mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had to grapple with after the State of the Capital Address (Soca) last week.

Delivering his maiden address on Thursday, Mokgalapa mentioned that the DA-led administration inherited a R1.4bn deficit from the previous ANC municipality.

His statement contradicted that of his predecessor Solly Msimanga, who put the figure at R2bn in his early days of office.

When asked to clarify the figure, Mokgalapa downplayed the conundrum stemming from the announcement. He instead said it was a matter of semantics.

“We can talk about the semantics of how many billions, but it is a thing of the past because that deficit was in 2016,” he said.

He told journalists that the City must now work on what it had in the bank.

“The report that I was giving is a mid-term report of what happened from 2016 when we assumed office. The semantics around whether it is R2bn or R1.4bn?

“The essence is that when we came into office in 2016 there was a deficit and there is now money in the bank,” Mokgalapa said.

His tune was, however, at variance with what Msimanga often publicly talked about regarding the deficit, especially when he wanted to rub it in with ANC councillors.

When he resigned in February, Msimanga mentioned one of his achievements as changing the fortunes of the City from a R2bn deficit from the previous ANC government in Tshwane.

“We were able to correct this and show a surplus at the end of the first financial year in office in 2017,” Msimanga said.

The figure was, however, previously challenged by former mayor under the ANC government Kgosientso Ramokgopa. He said: “We hear in the media that they found a R2bn deficit.

“We want to suggest to you that you need to refer to the audited financial statements of 2015/16 - the last financial statement of our administration. We left a R670 million surplus.”

