The entrance to the Caledonian Stadium. Picture: ANA/Archives

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has been noncommittal about the call by the EFF in the metro to rename Caledonian Stadium in Arcadia as part of the planned redevelopment of the facility. He said the changing of the name didn't fall within his realm of authority and it ought to be left to the people to decide.

“The changing of the name should be subjected to public participation. If there is a call for the changing of the name, fine, let proper processes be followed.

“At this point in time I am fixated on changing the stadium to its former glory and making sure it remains where it is,” Mokgalapa said.

His comment was made in the wake of the EFF’s call to rename the facility so that it could reflect changes in post-apartheid South Africa.

EFF regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana said the call was in line with the party's stance to rename all public spaces, including stadiums, named after apartheid and colonial architects. “That stadium was named after a person from Scotland who presided over the colonial era. It has to be renamed.”

But Mokgalapa said: “Caledonian Stadium is very close to my heart because, as you know, I was the ward councillor in 2002 to 2006 when the City wanted to turn it into a hotel. I refused, as councillor at the time.”

He said he was proud to come back as mayor to overturn that decision and make the stadium a community facility.

“The Sunnyside area and the CBD demographics have changed significantly. It is made up of young people who need sporting facilities and there are not many of them. In fact, there are none.”

The stadium has been home to Arcadia Shepherds Football Club since 1903. It boasted a very rich history in South Africa, as it is where football stars like Mark Fish, Bongani Khumalo and Itumeleng Khune honed their skills.

Under the former ANC administration, the City resolved to redevelop the iconic stadium, fondly known as Callies, into a park.

However, the decision was met with objection from various sectors of the community, including Arcadia Shepherds and the DA, then the official opposition.

Last month, the council resolved to rehabilitate it as a football stadium meeting the requirements of the Premier Soccer League. The decision was supported by all political parties represented in the council.

Pretoria News