EXECUTIVE Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his MMCs and municipal officials touring a social development centre in Hammanskraal - before they were kicked out of the facility. Helenus Kruger/City of Tshwane

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and an entourage of MMCs and municipal officials were yesterday kicked out of an under-construction social development centre in Hammanskraal by three hostile men. The men, who claimed to be working hand in hand with a ward councillor, arrived at the time Mokgalapa was doing a walkabout at the facility.

On their arrival, they ordered Mokgalapa and his company to leave immediately.

However, Mokgalapa stayed put for about five minutes while listening to them. He eventually walked out of the building.

His detractors said they were enraged because they were not informed about the mayor’s visitc.

One of them Patrick Hlogwane said: “These people undermined us as the leadership of the community by coming here without any notification.”

He said the community was only informed about a meeting scheduled for today.

“We are expecting the mayor on Tuesday, but if the mayor thinks he could just come unexpectedly, we are going to have a problem with that,” Hlogwane said.

Mokgalapa dismissed the confrontation as “just local politics”.

“We don’t have to give it oxygen and energy to breath. Usually when we come to the community the relevant ward councillor is written a letter about the visit. This is just local politics. There is not much into it.”

He said he had already seen much of the project before he was stopped. “We are happy with progress. What they did didn’t deter us and it didn’t frustrate our work.”

The project, which consists of early childhood development and adult centres, started in February 2015 at a cost of about R42million each.

It was supposed to be opened in December last year, but that didn’t happen due to construction delays.

Mokgalapa said: “I am very happy with the progress. They (construction workers) are at the stage where they are left with doing final touches.”

He said the provincial government, the brains behind the project, would soon give the City an occupation certificate.

Earlier, Mokgalapa visited the R760m Temba Water Treatment Plant project.

He said the project to double the capacity of the purification plant from 60m litres a day to 120m litres a day was 98% complete. The quality of water in the area has constantly been questioned with residents claiming it was not good for consumption.

Mokgalala however expressed satisfaction with the quality of water at the treatment plant. “I have tasted the water. The water is of good quality. It is drinkable and odourless. I can confirm that the water is of good quality.”

