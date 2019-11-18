Mayor Mokgalapa promises some Mamelodi residents formal housing









MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa addresses a public meeting in Ward 10, Mamelodi, about housing and other service delivery challenges. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has promised to relocate Mamelodi residents who have been waiting for formal housing next year. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa made this announcement during a meeting with aggrieved residents of Ward 10 last week. The community said they are long overdue delivery of RDP houses, as well as rampant theft of electricity by those living in informal settlements and the need for tarred roads. The mayor received cheers from the community who said they were tired of empty promises. They said they had been appealing for service delivery for nearly two decades. Mokgalapa said he brought good news about land that had been secured for the people of the Alaska informal settlement and another near the railway line. In the past, Mokgalapa said that when people were told about land for development in the past, others would invade it.

However, this time they were moving fast to make sure people received stand numbers and were relocated to the land before an invasion could take place.

Town planners were already drawing up a map of the location and service infrastructure would follow.

“You've been here for more than 20 years, not receiving stands and not knowing what is happening. That has to come to an end because you're also people and you need your dignity.

“Mamelodi doesn't have land anymore and you can see that by the shacks built all the way up there by the mountains. Now the good news is that as the City we found land that is not so far from you. We will be moving you as fast as possible to avoid delaying you any further.” Acting group head of the metro's department of informal settlement Sello Chipu this should be done before the end of the current financial year in June next year.

Residents who earn R3500 and less would be assisted with housing subsidies from the provincial government. On the other hand, those who can afford to build their own homes will be allowed to start once they have received their stand numbers.

Mokgalapa also announced that he had worked with MMC for Health Anniruth Derrick Kissoonduth to put aside R23 million for the Lusaka Community Clinic. The facility will cost at least R73m, but the other portion will be sought while construction is ongoing. “I also have a problem with these illegal electricity connections all over this township.

“We understand people need electricity, but these are costing the City millions; they ruin the power network and are a danger to the community.

“We are going to provide prepaid meters to residents of informal settlements across the City to avoid this problem, and we hope that you will comply and pay for your safe electricity.”

Resident Sibongile Nketsi said: “We hope that the mayor and his people did not come all the way here to give us an empty promises.

“Premier David Makhura came here ahead of the elections in May and told us to vote for Cyril Ramaphosa and we did, but to date we don't know what happened to that land he claimed had been found.

“He also said he wasn't going to tell us where this land is to avoid land invasion. We've been waiting for houses for a long time and we want the mayor's promise to come true.”

