Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. PHOTO: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The fate of embattled executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as the political head of Tshwane metro would be decided in two weeks by the DA’s Federal Council. This comes after an announcement yesterday by Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey that the investigation into his alleged unbecoming conduct had been concluded. He was speaking to journalists during a media briefing in Joburg yesterday. Although he didn't disclose the outcomes of the probe, he indicated its recommendations would be tabled before the Federal Council within two weeks. Mokgalapa took leave in the wake of the sex scandal allegations involving him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, who subsequently resigned.

The allegations were captured in a widely-circulated audio recording on social media in November.

Moodey said Mokgalapa asked for an extension of one week for his leave.

Apart from the probe by the DA, there was an internal disciplinary process undertaken by the council's rules and ethics committee into Mokgalapa’s conduct.

Moodey said he would today meet with council speaker Katlego Mathebe to receive feedback on the committee's investigation.

He also shed light on the court action by the DA to challenge the legality of the resolutions to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe on December 4.

He said the interim court order to suspend the resolutions remained in force pending the hearing of the case soon.

He lashed out at the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, for his intention to put Tshwane under administration, saying it was a “blatant lie” that the metro was under administration.

In December Maile expressed an intention to put Tshwane under administration, citing poor service delivery and maladministration.

“Tshwane is not under administration and it is a very long way from being under administration,” Moodey said.

Both Emfuleni Municipality and Mogale City were technically bankrupt and needed urgent intervention, instead of Tshwane, Moodey said.

“The situation in Tshwane is not as dire as the ANC would like to paint it,” he said.

During a council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber on December 4, Cogta’s deputy director Willy Bila presided over the sitting after acting speaker Zweli Khumalo was blocked from taking over from Mathebe, who had recused herself.

The DA approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to nullify the resolutions taken to remove Mathebe and Mokgalapa from office.

MMC for Finance Mare-lise Fourie blasted Maile for pronouncing to take over Tshwane in line with Section 139.

She said Section 139 could be evoked whenever the municipality was unwilling and unable to perform its duties or neglected its executive obligation.

Fourie said issues raised by Maile in a letter to the City had nothing to do with any neglect of executive obligations.

“The City Council of Tshwane has every year approved a budget. We have received unqualified audit reports over the years. We are not responding to any of those issues raised because they are clearly not relevant. The whole notion of Tshwane being under administration is flawed,” she said.

However, she said the City responded to Maile, addressing his grievances regarding poor service delivery, but received no response from him.

Acting executive mayor Abel Tau said the DA-led administration was on track to deliver services to residents, dispelling suggestions matters were in disarray. He said the City was able to address problems caused by floods, which affected a water pipeline in Cullinan. Although water would soon be restored to the area, the City would keep its tanker system in place.

