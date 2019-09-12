Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has said he will give R100000 to the family of slain taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi, who was gunned down, allegedly by a drug dealer in the Pretoria CBD last month. Baloyi’s killing resulted in violent riots that were instigated by taxi drivers targeting foreign nationals who they claimed were responsible for the city's drug problem.

Mokgapala announced his donation to the family during his visit to their home in Soshanguve on Tuesday.

He said the family had previously pleaded with him for financial assistance and this gesture from the city was in response to their request.

Mokgalapa also visited the family to provide feedback on investigations into the death of Baloyi.

The visit, he said, was an opportunity to provide a progress report on steps taken by the joint steering committee formed to address criminal activity in the Pretoria CBD, especially in the vicinity of the taxi rank.

The committee was set up to ensure collaboration between the taxi industry, law enforcement and the City in addressing safety concerns across the city without scenes such as were witnessed during a week of protest action.

Mokgalapa said: “Following the events of the recent weeks, we have taken a stance to ensure a more concerted and co-ordinated effort between the Tshwane metro police department and the SAPS to combat crime in the city as we do not want to see a repeat of what transpired.”

He said the SAPS had promised that the investigation into Baloyi’s killing and related matters would be undertaken swiftly.

The case had been sent to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, and the family would be kept abreast of developments.

He said that the City had already given support to the family by contributing towards funeral arrangements for Baloyi.

He reiterated that the City would continue to engage with the family and help them to deal with the death of Baloyi. Baloyi’s sister, Hlamalani Baloyi-Jele, said: “Losing Jabu has devastated this family. We lost a very good person, a hard-working person. This commitment means mayor Mokgalapa cares enough to invest in the future of this family.”

On Tuesday, she told the Pretoria News that the progress report by authorities was reassuring, despite the family still trying to cope with their loss.

Baloyi left behind three daughters, Kgaugelo, 21, Koketso, 15, and Kamogelo, 6.

His death sparked widespread violence in the city, during which businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted and burnt by taxi drivers. They claimed that foreign nationals were supporting the drug trade.