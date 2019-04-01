AFTER many years, the City has finally decided to lay a concrete slab on the problematic Centurion Lake in July. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - After many years of empty promises, the City of Tshwane has decided to lay a concrete slab on the problematic Centurion Lake in July. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said he did not understand why “that thing” was even called a lake. He said it was a health hazard that stressed residents and business people.

“After consultation I have taken an executive decision not to overly concern myself with semantics about it being a tough job, but to cover it with concrete and turn it into an urban parking space or a bird sanctuary.

“I cannot say what was difficult for the previous mayors to deal with in this matter, but it might have been due to budgeting or planning.

"However, I can confirm that we will close that lake once and for all,” said the mayor.

Mokgalapa said residents, tenants and management at the Centurion Mall and the Centurion Hotel should rest assured that this was not another empty promise because R30million had been allocated from the budget of the current financial year for the project.

The lake was built in the early 1980s as a focus point for a new commercial area developed by the defunct Ver- woerdburg municipality. It soon became a nightmare for those who live, play, shop and did business in Centurion, largely due to the pollution.

Mokgalapa said he would update Ekurhuleni's and Joburg's mayors on the City’s stance because the lake sipped from the shared Hennops River.

Tests on the Hennops, also referred to as the "river of faeces", once showed shocking faecal counts of 22400000 parts per 100ml in a water sample.

The heavy contaminated water is due to inadequate sanitation in upstream communities such as Tembisa, Ivory Park, Olifantsfontein and Erasmia.

These have turned the river, which runs into the Hartbeespoort Dam, into an “open sewer”.

The City dumped millions of rand into the lake in the financial years between 2010 and 2016 in efforts to save the situation.

In 2008, the problem was referred to the national government, but the Ministry of Environmental Affairs and Tourism indicated it was a provincial responsibility.

The lake's unpleasant smell forced restaurants and businesses to close their windows or move elsewhere.

