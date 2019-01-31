Solly Msimanga. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The intention by the ANC in Tshwane to table a motion of no confidence against mayor Solly Msimanga was on Thursday derailed by a surprise announcement that Msimanga resigned just as the party had asked council speaker to consider its motion. At a media briefing hosted by the ANC just before the ordinary council sitting, the regional party chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said an urgent motion to remove Msimanga would be tabled.

He said the party decided to table the motion because the council speaker's office on Wednesday said Msimanga was yet to submit his letter of resignation.

He said Msimanga lied to the public when he recently announced that he would be resigning within the first two weeks of February.

"It was just a lie and a publicity stunt," he said.

Inside the Sammy Marks Council Chamber, Council speaker Katlego Mathebe broke the news that Msimanga has just tendered his resignation.

She announced the news upon an inquiry from the ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka, who wanted to know why she was late for the meeting.

Mathebe explained that she was preoccupied with processing the ANC's motion and Msimanga's resignation letter because both correspondences reached her office almost at the same time.

Reacting to the announcement, EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu said: "The letter must be read out to all councillors in chamber so that we can all know what we are dealing with."

Maluleka shared the sentiment and asked for a 10 minutes caucus to allow the speaker time to print out copies of the letter for all councillors.

"We don't know whether we are sitting with the former mayor or the executive mayor," he said.

The resignation of Msimanga takes effect from February 11.

