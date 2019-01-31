Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA

POLICE have until tomorrow to give an update on the case of defeating the ends of justice against the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, led by Shepherd Bushiri. This is according to MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who has called on police to expedite the case, opened early this month.

Three women were killed in a stampede at the church during a service on December 28. Nine other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice as the incident was not reported to law enforcement immediately.

The women’s bodies were taken to a private mortuary without the families’ knowledge or consent.

The deaths sparked social media debate, massive protests and unlimited calls for the church to be shut down and for self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri to leave the country.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said yesterday investigations were still ongoing and no one had been arrested.

Nkosi-Malobane said she had written to acting provincial commissioner Major-General Max Masha inquiring about the arrests of those responsible.

“Some of the issues raised in the letter include being updated as to whether any person/persons have been arrested and charged for interfering with the scene, as well as the removal of the deceased’s bodies before the police attended the scene”

In the letter, she said she also questioned whether the church faced additional charges as it was not fully compliant.

“I also wanted to know whether the provisions of the Public Gatherings Act had been fully complied with, and whether any additional charges are being contemplated in this regard.

“I am fully aware that the church was not fully compliant with health and safety regulations in terms of the City of Tshwane’s events joint operations committee at the time of the tragedy.

“While as South Africans we subscribe to the principle of innocent until proven guilty, I am of the view that charges can be levelled immediately against suspects or organisers for defeating the ends of justice without having to rely on the outcomes of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities hearing,” she said.

This week, the church leader, Malawian Bushiri, appeared before the commission and apologised for the incident.

He blamed it on the weather, and said the church had had nothing whatsoever to do with the deaths.