MEC Jacob Mamabolo commends Tshwane for arresting spread of coronavirus at 43 official taxi ranks

Pretoria - MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo yesterday commended the City of Tshwane for working smoothly with the taxi industry in arresting the spread of the coronavirus at its 43 official ranks. Mamabolo spoke during a visit to the Bosman taxi rank to review government programmes, check the extent of the co-ordination, and also determine if they were making the required impact. He was joined by the administrator in charge of roads and transport in Tshwane, Gilberto Martins. They met members of the taxi industry who took them around the taxi rank. Mamabolo and Martins watched field workers fumigate taxis and water-spray the ground in the taxi rank.

They donated additional sanitisers for passengers, and gloves and masks for taxi operators who said they were running out.

“I must start by commending the City of Tshwane for its presence and accessibility as the new administration. They have a prompt and swift capacity to interact and engage with stakeholders.

“The administrative team has found each other with the taxi industry, and I can say without doubt that I have seen that today.

“The City presented a programme to us at provincial government to say what exactly it is going to do and I found that to be very remarkable and commendable.”

On behalf of the Tshwane taxi industry, Jabu Mahlangu said: “We are very happy with what we are seeing here in our ranks and the amount of support we are receiving from the provincial government and the City.

“The taxi industry is normally very neglected and ignored, but I must say the City has been doing a good job. MMC Mamabolo has also been great for the industry so we are confident that our drivers and passengers have spheres of government that really care and want to protect them.”

Martins said the City was happy to be making efforts to protect residents because taxi ranks were visited by a lot of people on a daily basis. He said these cleaning programmes and practices of promoting hygiene should carry on even after coronavirus was defeated.

Pretoria News