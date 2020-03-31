MEC Jacob Mamabolo tells Hammanskraal taxi operators to disinfect vehicles

Pretoria - MEC for roads and transport in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo rebuked taxi operators who were ignorant to the seriousness of coronavirus, saying they needed to disinfect their taxis before transporting commuters. He was speaking to the Pretoria News during a handover of a donation of four water tanks at Kopanong Taxi Rank in Hammanskraal. The donation was made possible by mining company Anglo Gold Ashanti in partnership with the department and the City of Tshwane. Mambolo appealed to taxi operators to come to the party in the fight against Covid-19. "The issue we have in the taxi industry is a high level of ignorance.

"People don't believe that the virus is here and that it can affect them equally. We need the taxi industry to internalise this thing," he said.

He said that by Friday if he is not satisfied that the taxi industry was doing the right thing he would "bring teams from the provincial government to clean taxis for them".

"If they continue not coming to the party we will clean the taxis working together with them," he said.

He said the initiative was started with the top 100 taxi ranks in Gauteng, which were each given the 25 litre of sanitisers.

"The challenge with the taxi industry now is to rise to the occasion. We have given them everything. What is left is still a good supply of masks," he said.

Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa said: "As the City of Tshwane our commitment is to ensure that these taxi ranks all of them are clean and also to ensure that we fill the water in these tanks."

He said the city would put water in the tanks to enable people to wash their hands.

"Our commitment is to ensure that in all our public spaces there is cleanliness. We have already unleashed the programme to clean all our public spaces. To the taxi association let's work together to keep the taxi rank clean," he said.

Regarding the donation, Mamabolo said: "What we are doing here is to unveil a partnership to provide water tanks that will serve as support to taxi ranks because the ranks do not have water."

He said the water tanks would go a long way in supporting basic health and hygienic activities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The water is going to help to make sure that we can mix it with the disinfectant, which is the liquid we are using to disinfect the vehicles.

But also to make sure that the commuters, taxi drivers and rank marshals wash their hands," he said.

He said the department would provide taxi drivers and commuters with hand sanitisers.

"This is to ensure that we contain the spread of the virus in public transport but most importantly in the taxis. We really want to commend the private sector for a very good intervention because water is critical for a fight against coronavirus," Mamabolo said.

He expressed gratitude to the City for its commitment to refill the tanks.

"We also want to thank the City of Tshwane which will make sure that every now and then they refill these 1000 litre tanks.

"They should be regularly filled. We have the commitment of the administrator that they should make sure that there is water to support our basic health," Mamabolo said.

