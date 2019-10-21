It is believed the building was meant to accommodate stalls for informal traders, but now criminals have stripped it of all valuables. Construction began in 2014 with a budget of R47.7 million.
Mamabolo made the promise during an inspection at the Mabopane intermodal facility, which integrates minibus taxis, buses and trains.
The building has been stripped bare by vagrants and is infested with rats and litter.
Accompanied by local councillors and leaders of local taxi associations, he walked through the station assessing and listening to the challenges faced by the public. “But my most shocking moment was seeing the unfinished project; so much wastage. Whoever is responsible must definitely be brought to book,” he said.