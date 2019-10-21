MEC Jacob Mamabolo to probe dilapidated building near Mabopane Station









MEC of Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo inspects the vandalised buildings at Mabopane Station. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has vowed to investigate the incomplete and dilapidated building near Mabopane Station. It is believed the building was meant to accommodate stalls for informal traders, but now criminals have stripped it of all valuables. Construction began in 2014 with a budget of R47.7 million. Mamabolo made the promise during an inspection at the Mabopane intermodal facility, which integrates minibus taxis, buses and trains. The building has been stripped bare by vagrants and is infested with rats and litter. Accompanied by local councillors and leaders of local taxi associations, he walked through the station assessing and listening to the challenges faced by the public. “But my most shocking moment was seeing the unfinished project; so much wastage. Whoever is responsible must definitely be brought to book,” he said.

Mamabolo said the building had suffered terrible structural damage and needed a lot of work. “We need to assess the extent to which the building has suffered. But I will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Mamabolo said he would conduct an investigation as to what happened and why the construction was abandoned.

He said the facility was identified by Premier David Makhura in his State of the Province Address as one of the transport nodes that needed urgent intervention.

The station is the third-busiest in South Africa and services about 80 000 commuters a day. “This visit was very important as it allowed us to experience first-hand what commuters have to contend with.

“There are many problems at this intermodal facility and we must go back to the drawing board and come up with a quick turnaround strategy,” said Mamabolo.

He also paid an unannounced visit to the Mabopane Driver Learner Testing Centre where problems have been identified.

After speaking to members of the community, he committed to return to the facility once the department had devised remedies to problems being encountered there.

“This is but one of the centres that I will be visiting. I have taken note of what our customers are saying about our facilities. These facilities are quite key if we want to deal with the road carnage on our network,” he said.

He reiterated his call for the formalisation of driving schools and the eradication of corruption from the process of training and testing new drivers.

As part of October Transport Month, the Department of Roads and Transport will host a Road Safety Seminar where driving school associations are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Mamabolo and lay the foundation towards the regularisation of the industry.

Pretoria News