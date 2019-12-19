The MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development, Morakane Mosupyoe and the City’s MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Dana Wannenburg, led residents of Ga-Rankuwa as they engaged in a Bontle ke Botho clean-up campaign.
Before taking to the streets to collect litter and pack it in refuse bags, Mosupyoe told the community that the objective of the campaign was to ensure that all development corridors in Gauteng were environmentally sustainable and “liveable”.
Her department has committed to mobilise the private sector, non-profit organisations and communities in all municipalities to intensify natural resources management through the overarching provincial Bontle ke Botho project to address waste management and greening issues.
“This project will assist struggling and informal waste management co-operatives, buy-back centres and waste pickers to grow and participate within the waste management mainstream economy.