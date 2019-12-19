MEC leads campaign in Ga-Rankuwa to clean up area









MEC Morakane Mosupyoe gets her hands dirty during a clean-up campaign in Ga-Rankuwa by her department, City of Tshwane and the residents. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency Pretoria - The provincial government yesterday partnered with the City of Tshwane and residents to preserve the environment and turn waste into sources of income. The MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development, Morakane Mosupyoe and the City’s MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Dana Wannenburg, led residents of Ga-Rankuwa as they engaged in a Bontle ke Botho clean-up campaign. Before taking to the streets to collect litter and pack it in refuse bags, Mosupyoe told the community that the objective of the campaign was to ensure that all development corridors in Gauteng were environmentally sustainable and “liveable”. Her department has committed to mobilise the private sector, non-profit organisations and communities in all municipalities to intensify natural resources management through the overarching provincial Bontle ke Botho project to address waste management and greening issues. “This project will assist struggling and informal waste management co-operatives, buy-back centres and waste pickers to grow and participate within the waste management mainstream economy.

“The environment sector is considered one of the sectors with potential for mass employment absorption and can stimulate the economy by creating job opportunities.”

Mosupyoe and Wannenburg led two groups of community members and Expanded Public Works Programme workers in cleaning up dumping hot spots. A tractor followed them to clear out rubble and collect heavy rubbish.

Mosupyoe said this initiative sought to also encourage residents to separate waste from the source - from the homes - and make use of other forms to getting rid of rubbish.

Wannenburg said Tshwane was left with only four landfill sites because the rest were at capacity.

Soon another would close and it was thus important for residents to find other uses of rubbish, such as turning it into energy and recycling it.

Mosupyoe said: “There is generally careless and irresponsible behaviour and attitude in some Gauteng citizens in relation to waste, manifesting in littering, illegal dumping and little or no recycling - which leads to recyclables ending up in landfills.

“This results in degradation of resources, poor public health and poor aesthetics impacting on the health of Gauteng citizens, as well as minimised tourism potential.

“The main objective is to change people’s attitudes and behaviour towards waste and its management, as well as to begin taking charge and responsibility of keeping the neighbourhoods clean.”

