“We will not be intimidated or blackmailed. We will deal with those who occupy land and houses illegally. There is no justification for their behaviour.”
He was speaking following the torching of a councillor’s office in Mamelodi at the weekend, allegedly by a mob angered by a court decision to evict them from flats in Extension 15, which they had occupied illegally
According to Louis Mashigo, a councillor in the ward, there were rumours that the office was targeted by an angry mob.
“They went to court and lost, and they became angry and began to vandalise and set fires.