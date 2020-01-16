Maile went to Phelindaba Secondary School, Mabafeng Primary School and Patogeng Primary School as part of the province-wide Back-to-School readiness programme. The uniforms were donated in a partnership with the South African Social Security Agency.
Maths and science learners from Phelindaba presented projects to the MEC, who responded by saying he thought the work they were doing was very important and urged them to continue with the subjects at university.
He also handed out 320 dignity packs, which included sanitary pads, toothpaste, deodorant and other toiletries, to several learners at the school. Maile said this was to ensure children did not stay out of school due to not having basic necessities.
“The future is in your hands. If South Africa wants to compete with the rest and the best of the world, our kids must be educated. We will do our best to make sure there is money available for you to have the resources that you need and so that the school can compete with the best,” he said.