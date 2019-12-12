MEC Mamabola approaches court to ground taxis involved in Olievenhoutbosch violence









The Plaza taxi rank in Olievenhoutbosch. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo has approached the High Court for an urgent interdict to ground four taxi associations allegedly involved in the recent spate of violence in Olievenhoutbosch and surrounding areas. Speaking on the Xolani Gwala Show Mamabolo said in a bid to end the scourge of violence which has claimed nine lives, “we have approached the court to say we want to place the four taxi associations that are fighting under administration, which means we are going to strip them of all their powers.” “We want to ground them (associations) and put them under administration to make sure they cannot collect cash from members because the money that gets collected is also collected in almost what borders on money laundering.” “We also want to ground their offices, take the keys of all their offices and close them down until administrators are appointed.” He said they also want to freeze the bank accounts of the associations.

“We want to make sure they cannot withdraw money or run their bank accounts because some of these accounts are used to pay assassins.”

Taxi associations' cars which are part of patrol teams are also in the crosshairs.

“We also want to ground the association cars and have them handed over to us... some associations are also using the patrol cars to collect money for assassins.”

He said they want to send a strong message to the taxi industry and following submitting the urgent interdict they look forward to hearing if the judge will grant them the powers to completely ground the four associations that are allegedly involved in acts of violence and murder.

Pretoria News