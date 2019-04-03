Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa was met with a protest by staff when she visited Odi District Hospital unannounced yesterday. The staff members said a group of workers, contracted to the hospital, forcefully removed them from their offices. Allegations of nepotism were also raised.

The MEC also had to deal with the grievances during a brief meeting with unions, management and stakeholders before visiting wards at the hospital. She promised to prioritise the situation.

“A team from head office must come to get into the depths of issues to try and resolve disputes.

“The one thing that is completely unacceptable is the issue of harassing others even if you have a grievance, you have no right. That is one element we will deal with in terms of accountability. Anyone that has been harassed has a right to open a case,” she said.

The MEC also visited KT Motubatse Clinic and the Soshanguve Community Health Centre to assess safety, security and service delivery.

The key issues that stood out from the visit was a much-needed functional booking system, support staff, space and staff safety.

Ramokgopa said the government noted that facilities had not kept up with the population growth, and said plans to build Soshanguve District Hospital had made progress.

The manager of the Soshanguve Community Health Centre, Dieketseng Msiza, said the violence against staff on month ends was problematic, and they were even thinking of making structural changes so that people did not have easy access to the building.

During these visits, Ramokgopa puts the spotlight on the safety of patients, mothers and staff at public facilities and ensures good healthcare services are offered to the people.

She also takes stock of challenges raised by staff and the public and tries to resolve them.

