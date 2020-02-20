Pretoria - Minister for Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development Morakane Mosupyoe led the Bontle ke Botho clean-up campaign in Tshwane.
She joined forces with residents who wore safety boots and gloves to clean up the streets and fields of Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Mabopane and Winterveldt.
She was accompanied by head of her department Matilda Gasela as they sought to encourage residents to keep things clean by leading with example.
The initiative was part of a build up towards the State of the Province Address (SOPA) to be delivered by Premier David Makhura at Sefako Makgatho University next week.
However, the clean up campaign has been running in Tshwane since the beginning of the year.