MEC Morakane Mosupyoe leads Bontle ke Botho clean-up campaign in Tshwane









MEC Morakane Mosupyoe gets her hands dirty during a clean-up campaign in Ga-Rankuwa by her department, City of Tshwane and the residents. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency Pretoria - Minister for Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development Morakane Mosupyoe led the Bontle ke Botho clean-up campaign in Tshwane. She joined forces with residents who wore safety boots and gloves to clean up the streets and fields of Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve, Mabopane and Winterveldt. She was accompanied by head of her department Matilda Gasela as they sought to encourage residents to keep things clean by leading with example. The initiative was part of a build up towards the State of the Province Address (SOPA) to be delivered by Premier David Makhura at Sefako Makgatho University next week. However, the clean up campaign has been running in Tshwane since the beginning of the year.

Mosupyoe was in Ga-Rankuwa early in January cleaning up the streets and fields with residents of Zone 1.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that all development corridors in Gauteng are environmentally sustainable and liveable.

The department of Agriculture and Rural Development has committed to mobilise the private sector, NGOs and communities in all municipalities to intensify natural resources management through the overarching provincial Bontle ke Botho project, to address waste management and greening issues.

Previously, the project was able to assist struggling and informal waste management co-operatives, buy-back centres and waste pickers to grow and participate within the waste management mainstream economy.

According to the department, the environment sector is considered one of the sectors with potential for mass employment and can stimulate the economy by creating job opportunities.

In emphasising the importance of doing a clean-up campaign ahead of SOPA, Mosupyoe said it is important that we encourage and demonstrate to our communities how to exercise effective waste management so as to keep our communities clean.

"The aim of this Bontle Ke Botho project is to remind our people that the environment we live in is important and must kept clean.

"We are leading by example, if we are going to tell people to keep their environment clean, we can't be sitting in our offices telling people to keep the environment clean.

"We want to be part of the action and show the people this is how we do it," Mosupya said.

Local resident Lebo Moabelo said this was a great initiative because locals received refuse bags to ensure that rubbish is put together nicely even after the politicians have left.

"Such projects are very important and I think they should go and do this in other townships. People need to know that a clean environment is a healthy one," she added.

Pretoria News