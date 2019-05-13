File picture

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has ruled in favour of the widow of Zacharias de Lange, who was severely injured during a 2015 rugby league match and died at Steve Biko Academic Hospital three days later. The court ruled that Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa must pay for all damages sustained by the rugby league player.

De Lange had sustained a spinal cord injury while playing a rugby league game for the Silverbacks against the Predators on September 18, 2015.

Sports medics tried to treat him off the field after he had lost consciousness. When he woke up he complained about neck pain and headaches.

He was eventually taken to Steve Biko Hospital, where he died on September 21 of that year.

The family’s lawyer Jean-Paul Rudd said that when De Lange got to the hospital, he was diagnosed as an incomplete quadriplegic, which occurs when there is damage to the cervical spinal cord.

Rudd said medical personnel at Steve Biko scheduled De Lange for a cervical decompression on September 20, 2015, in an attempt to reduce the compression.

However, the then 33-year-old developed significant respiratory dysfunction and eventually died of cardiac arrest, despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Although Ramokgopa initially denied the alleged negligence and appointed two counsel to defend the matter, Judge Baitseng Rangata ruled that the MEC was liable.

The judge said Ramokgopa should compensate De Lange’s wife and two children for 100% of the damages they suffered following his death.

Rudd said the family was happy with the ruling as their livelihood was taken away when they lost their breadwinner.

He said the De Lange supported his wife and two minor children.

“The first part is done but the quantum trial date to determine the damages will take place mid-next year, he said.

"In the trial, we will determine the extent of damage caused by the loss of the deceased,” the lawyer said.

He explained that the dead rugby player had obviously sustained an injury which was not Ramokgopa’s fault.

However, he maintained the injury did not mean he could not earn an income.

Rudd said: “We are sitting with an open cheque book and we need to prove two factors that should be compensated which is the emotional shock and trauma and loss of support.”

He said they would bring in psychiatrists to determine the emotional impact the family went through after the loss and also determine the lifetime support of the children.

