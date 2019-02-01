DEPUTY provincial police commissioner Major-General Janet Basson presents a medal to Captain Johannes Marokana during SAPS Tshwane North Cluster medal parade. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

FED-UP with crime, Tshwane North Police Cluster reservist Sergeant Phalafala Ntuane decided to join the SAPS. That was 22 years ago, and he has been at Loate Police Station since then. And yesterday, the 51-year old from Winterveldt was among the men and women in blue honoured during a Police Day celebration and medal parade at the SAPS Academy in Hammanskraal.

Ntuane said: “I became a police reservist because of all the criminal activities happening in my area. I saw it fit to step in and assist eradicate the crime.”

Ntuane said due to family encouragement and his passion to help the community, he had managed to be a reservist for 22 years. Although he applied countless times, he said he never got a chance to be fully employed by the SAPS.

“Sometimes I am told that I am too old for the position and other times I don't get a response at all,” he said.

Captain Johannes Marokana, 55, also from Loate Police Station, was recognised for three decades of loyal service.

Marokana joined the SAPS in 1986 and 33 years later, he is still loyal and dedicated to his work.

“I joined the service as a constable and (worked) my way up to the captain rank; like any other job, this one too has its challenges. But I am just thankful that God has seen me through.”

He said many officers were shot at while attending to crime scenes, and with a lot of corruption associated with police officers, self-discipline was the one thing that kept him out of corrupt activities.

“From an early age I was taught that you should be enough with the little that you get. So, I have always been grateful for the little I received, hence I managed to be here today and never be associated with corruption in my entire career.”

Marokana said the only thing that had changed in the SAPS was that he was now rendering the service willingly, unlike in the apartheid era when they were forced.

Deputy provincial police commissioner Major-General Janet Basson told the recipients that they set an example to new recruits in the SAPS. “This service requires huge responsibility, courage and self-discipline and it is not easy to say no to bribes or lose a docket on purpose.

“But we are here to celebrate your loyalty and serving your country with honour and dignity, we hope the new recruits learn from you and follow in your footsteps.”