Pretoria - The inherited backlog in the registration of medicine and medical devices cannot be acceptable in a South Africa pushing to provide good healthcare to its citizens. This was said yesterday by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which boldly committed itself to clearing a 25-year-old backlog within the next two years.

At a media briefing convened by the National Press Club in the city., the organisation said it aimed to eradicate the backlog of approximately 16 000 applications made up of over 8 300 new registrations and 7 500 variation applications.

The body was launched in February last year and is making resources available to tackle this challenge. It is currently filling about 109 posts to help execute its mandate. There is already a team solely dedicated to dealing with the backlog, as part of the Backlog Clearance Programme.

Its predecessor used the staff of the Department of Health to deal with the registration applications, but large volumes of applications and paper-based processes made things difficult in an age of advanced complexities in the pharmaceutical sphere.

However, manager Davis Mahlatji said the backlog clearance programme would assume a three-pronged approach - reducing the number of applications requiring evaluation, segmenting and prioritising remaining applications, and designing and implementing new models for evaluation.

Acting chief executive Portia Nkambule said: “The impact of this backlog on people has been huge because one of the strategic goals of the Department of Health is to ensure that medicines are available in hospital and healthcare facilities.

“The regulator’s mandate is to approve medicines and manufacture sites. If there is a delay in the registration or making of a decision about a novel drug required for a particular disease, that will have a major impact.”

Nkambule said the new way of tackling the backlog would also reply on other globally recognised regulators like Food and Drug Administration of the US.

However, the organisation would also do its own investigation to ensure that every medicine or medical device was suitable for South Africans.

