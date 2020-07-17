Memorial service for slain dagga activist Julian Stobbs

Pretoria - A memorial service will be held tomorrow for the director of Fields of Green for All, Julian Stobbs, who was killed on his Lanseria smallholding two weeks ago during an alleged robbery gone wrong. The service will be held at the smallholding which he shared with his partner, Myrtle Clarke. As only 50 family members and close friends are allowed to attend, in accordance with lockdown regulations, the service will be live-streamed. Stobbs, the other half of the so-called dagga couple, was shot and killed in the early hours of July 3 when robbers entered his home. Clarke’s assistant Marleen Theunissen said it was simply a robbery which went wrong.

Stobbs was woken up in the early hours of the morning by a sound in the house. He got up to check, but the robbers entered the bedroom and shot him.

He died on the scene.

The robbers fled with cellphones and laptops.

Theunissen said reports that the robbers later returned were not true.

Clarke, who was with him at the time, told the Pretoria News that it was an extremely difficult time for her and she was still trying to come to terms with her loss.

Theunissen said some days were better than others for Clarke.

“But she is a strong woman who has faced difficult times in the past,” she said.

According to Theunissen, there had been attempted break-ins at the smallholding in the past.

She said the robbery was a sign of “our sick society”, as people are not taken care of and they resort to crime in order to buy food.

She said as far as she knew, no arrests had been made.

Stobbs and Clarke made headlines for years during their ongoing legal battle to legalise dagga.

Following years of relentless court battles, Stobbs and Clarke scored the first round in their battle when the Western Cape legalised the smoking of dagga at home.

Pretoria News