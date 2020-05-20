Menlo Park couple's name cleared in gate freak accident

Pretoria - A Menlo Park couple’s name was cleared more than four years after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found them liable for the damages caused to their tenant. The tenant sustained back injuries when a security gate on their premises fell on her. Jacoba Lessing in 2016 claimed damages (amount not stated) from Anna Maria van Niekerk and her husband, who is only identified in the judgment as Mr Van Niekerk. Judge Ronel Tolmay at the time said the Van Niekerks were 100% liable for the damages and warned that people who made their own security gates and who weren’t experts should ensure they do not pose a danger to others. She said home owners had a duty to see to it that visitors and people who used the gate could do so safely.

But the Van Niekerks appealed the finding and won their case.

A full Bench of three judges said the couple could not have foreseen the incident.

The gate was used between 3650 and 8000 times during the two and a half years before the incident.

Acting Judge JJ Strijdom, who wrote the appeal judgment, said a reasonable man in the shoes of the Van Niekerks had no cause to foresee the possibility of harm to Lessing.

Two weeks before the freak accident, the Van Niekerks had invited Lessing and her daughter to stay with them in a cottage at their home as Lessing was a single parent who survived on a disability grant.

She was recently divorced, suffered from cancer and was looking for a place to stay.

When the Van Niekerks went on holiday to the coast, they took Lessing’s daughter with them and asked the mother to take care of their two dogs.

The accident happened while they were on holiday.

Although the dogs shared the backyard, they had to be separated during feeding time, Lessing, who claimed she was a tenant, told the court.

The feeding process went well for the first three days, she said, but on the following day as she was standing next to the gate separating the dogs checking to see if they had finished eating, the gate suddenly fell on her.

Lessing said she had to leopard crawl from under the gate to retrieve her cellphone, so that she could get help.

She was taken to hospital with an injured back.

When the Van Niekerks returned from holiday, Mr Van Niekerk made certain adjustments to the gate to safeguard it “further”.

A security gate expert testified that while there weren’t regulations in law pertaining to the manufacturing of security gates, certain guidelines had to be followed to ensure that they were safe.

He said people who made the gates themselves without the necessary expertise, posed a danger to those who used them.

Although he only saw the gate on pictures presented to the court, he believed it didn’t have all the necessary safety features.

The Van Niekerks testified that they had no idea why the gate fell on Lessing.

They speculated that she must have held onto it for some reason.

The judge earlier said Lessing was a small, frail woman and she could not have caused the gate to fall.

The fact that the gate had been used without any incident did not mean it didn’t pose a danger.

She ordered the Van Niekerks to pay her damages.

But Judge Strijdom, on appeal, noted that Lessing stood for about 10 minutes watching the dogs eat before the gate fell on top of her.

He said the judge who ordered the damages had erred as she had reasoned that the Van Niekerks were negligent because the gate had fallen.

While it is not clear why the gate had fallen or under which circumstances, the appeal court held it was not the Van Niekerks' fault.

