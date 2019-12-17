Menlyn Park, South Africa’s second-biggest mall, is placed in an excellent location with easy access to the N1, and boasts more than 400 tenants. Picture: Val Boje

Pretoria - In 1979, when Menlyn first opened, Waterkloof Glen and surrounding suburbs were the site of ordinary single-storey family homes. Some years earlier, the Waterglen shopping centre had opened and The Glen High School admitted its first pupils in 1976. A lot has changed since then as the city has expanded eastwards, and Menlyn has become a centre of development in the capital. One of the most innovative is Menlyn Maine, a multi- use development which rethinks the way we live and work in the modern urban environment.

More than 100 houses were bought by developers for Menlyn Maine which includes retail and office space, hotel and accommodation. At its heart is the R1.8billion Central Square which opened in September 2016 and includes three grocery anchors, the city’s first Virgin Classic gym and Bounce, restaurants and boutiques.

Alongside the mall, the first phase of 374 flats in the R1.15bn Trilogy Collection has been completed, with occupation this month. Phase 2, with a further 157 flats is scheduled for completion in early 2021. The development features lifestyle amenities, including a 4000m2 park, walking trails, water features and recreational facilities including a private rooftop pool and a garden terrace with a bar.

While new office blocks are taking shape opposite, Time Square has been booming since the casino opened in April 2017, and the 8000-seater multi-purpose Sun Arena that November.