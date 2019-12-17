Menlyn Park: Village-style to SA’s second-biggest mall









Menlyn Park, South Africa’s second-biggest mall, is placed in an excellent location with easy access to the N1, and boasts more than 400 tenants. Picture: Val Boje Pretoria - Four decades ago, Pretoria got a new shopping centre called Menlyn Park. It was a fair size by that time’s standards and located in the rapidly expanding “far east” of the city. Its future growth which saw it go through three refurbishments and an expansion (completed in 2016) turned it into the premier mall in the country and, for a time, the biggest. Its success is based in part on its excellent location, with the growth of Pretoria but also the advantage of being close to the N1 highway and major routes, making it a destination mall for people living in Gauteng but also North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Today, Menlyn with its 170000m2 of floor space, is South Africa’s secondbiggest mall - having lost the biggest title recently to Fourways Mall - and it anchors major redevelopment in the Menlyn Maine node. Menlyn’s general manager, Olive Ndebele, said the mall has more than 400 tenants and an average of 2million feet per month - with traffic increasing during Black Friday and the Christmas holiday season now.

This is a far cry from the early Menlyn, which was a single level village-style shopping centre with open parking built by the old OK Bazaars Properties in 1979 with the anchor tenant the Hypermarket.

Over the years it was refurbished by former owners, Old Mutual, but the most ambitious remodelling came when Pareto took over after an asset swap with Old Mutual, and embarked on a R2billion project, bringing in retail specialists DGD from the US to advise on the new design.

In a video recorded earlier this year, Eddie Pretorius, director at Terra Ether Architects (whose projects include working on the Department of Science and Technology headquarters near the CSIR) said the idea was to create a fully integrated lifestyle centre, with a central space - known as Central Park.

The extensive work was done in two phases, Avish Mistry of Terra Ether explains in the video, while the mall kept running throughout. In the first phase the new Village was built with tenants including the Hyperama and Pick * Pay and, by the end of 2016, was linked to the revamped and extended mall with a floor space of 174000m2.

While it has been transformed, many recognisable features such as the iconic tent shapes were retained, and are also reflected in its logo.

Aside from what can be seen, the new Menlyn has aspects, such as a generator farm and water storage tanks that keep the centre running even during load shedding or water cuts.

Development around Menlyn has been phenomenal, especially in the Menlyn Main precinct which now has a luxury mall, offices, a hotel and the Trilogy residential component, as well as Sun International’s Time Square with events arena, hotel and casino.

Ndebele sees these as complementary, with Menlyn becoming Pretoria’s “Sandton”. The mall was one of the first commercial buildings in the area, and remains central to new development taking place.

