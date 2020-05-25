Mental health concerns for Covid-19 front line workers

Pretoria - While front line workers have been putting their lives at risk during the lockdown, little support has been given towards their mental health. Clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said that apart from fatigue, they had to look after their own health as well. He said a lot of the workers now found themselves introducing standard operating procedures that were never there. “A lot of my colleagues will speak about the fact that they have been doing clinical work, and also have to develop protocols or guidelines. “The work in South Africa even before the Covid-19 crisis was already immense, and that is really difficult to know until you find yourself already in the front line. We already have a system that is putting a great deal of burden on health-care workers.”

Psychiatrist Dr Antoinette Miric said South Africa had done a lot of work with the general public and health-care workers in the past. “Unfortunately this was not an area where a lot was focused on or where a lot of funding goes. There are major divides in terms of the private and public sector in terms of mental health.

“For essential workers who have had no choice, they had to carry on, and on top of that we see the waves of anxiety, where it starts off with a lot of anxiety, then some pick up of a lot of adrenalin and working really hard, then it becomes irritation, frustration and then being overwhelmed,” she said.

She said we were going to hit another spurt of adrenalin where, especially health-care workers, were going to have to push themselves, which was about understanding what was coming.

She added that sensational journalism created panic among citizens, and this was where responsible journalism needed to be practised by promoting credible calm across all sectors.

Mbele said everybody was looking to health-care workers in a way that created myths; that health-care workers were going to be stoic and calm and they were not going to panic.

“What that can do is that you almost then push back and push down your own anxiety, which is work, and then you work to respond. So we need to respond to this in a way that says this is normal and it's actually not psychiatric but at the same time it needs attention.

"If you can attend to the worry and the concern inside of you it actually really does allow you a long-term capacity to deal with a trauma,” he said.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News