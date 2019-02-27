SHAUN SCHERMAN

Pretoria - Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department are reeling and trying to make sense of what went wrong after an officer shot himself last week. Shaun Scherman was off duty when he allegedly shot himself last Thursday evening at a friend’s home on the corner of 18th Avenue and Beyers Street in the Moot. He was taken to hospital, but died on Friday afternoon.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the incident was under investigation.

Scherman would have been a metro police officer for 10 years this year.

“We are saddened by this loss and we send our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends,” Mahamba said.

Scherman grew up in Daspoort and lived in Pretoria Gardens. His funeral will be held on Friday at 12pm at the Dutch Reformed Church.

In another incident, a metro officer allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in Boikhutshong near Brits.

“Its alleged that the officer found his girlfriend with her ex-boyfriend. An argument between the three resulted in our member drawing a service pistol and shooting his girlfriend.

“The ex-boyfriend managed to flee. Unfortunately, the girlfriend died on the scene and the member is on the run,” said Mahamba.

An officer was also attacked while relaxing at home in Winterveld. It is alleged that three armed men broke into his house while the officer was seated with his family. They demanded cellphones, bank cards, a laptop and his car keys, and then they shot him.

Constable Eddy Solly Bokaba, 27, was shot outside the home of a friend after knocking off work. When he arrived, he noticed a VW Polo vehicle approaching. He climbed out of his vehicle to ask what they wanted.

“One person from the Polo got out and without a word shot at the officer. He died on the scene,” Mahamba said.

Pretoria News