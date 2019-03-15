EXECUTIVE mayor Stevens Mokgalapa gives feedback on service delivery issues following his recent visits to communities around Tshwane. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Work is under way to revitalise the Ekangala Industrial Park near Bronkhorstspruit after years of economic turbulence which saw it bleeding at least 4 000 jobs. Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday outlined plans by the City of Tshwane to give factories in the area a new lease of life. He was briefing the media about the state of service delivery across the city following his recent visit to both Region 5 and 7.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry had put aside funds with a view to revive economic activities and reduce unemployment.

At the height of its operation, the industrial park had the potential to employ at least 6 000 people. However, the situation changed over the years with the number being dramatically reduced to 2 000.

“What we are going to do is to revitalise the Eka-industrial to make it more functional so it can create jobs,” Mokgalapa said.

The industrial park was still under the authority of the Mpumalanga Economic Development Agency.

The City, according to the mayor, needed to work together with the agency to roll out services.

During his recent visit to communities, Mokgalapa said his administration was about accelerating services.

He has been to Refilwe, where he visited the new state-of-the-art clinic, the vandalised R70 million stadium and a new reservoir project. Very soon, a new library will open in the township. In Bronkhorstspruit, he found that some areas were still in need of water and electricity.

The place had three mines, but the only problem was that outside people were hired while local people were left in the lurch, he said. Lack of electricity was identified as a problem. Mokgalapa said: “We are going to speak to the mines so they can get us into their electricity grid.”

Other service delivery challenges identified included the mushrooming of informal settlements, cable theft and vandalism of city assets.

“We have averted a land invasion in Zithobeni section called Mountain View Heights. We sent the metro police because the community had already put poles in order to subdivide.”

In Winterveld, residents were still beset by a backlog of infrastructure roll-out and unreliable waste collection. A bee in the residents’ bonnet was also Klipgat wastewater treatment plant with capacity challenges.

“The whole Mawiga (Mabopane, Winterveld and Ga-Rankuwa) area has issues with the asbestos pipes. We have to install new pipes.”

Another burning issue related to the billing system with most people worried that they were overcharged.

“We have hired permanent meter readers,” Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News