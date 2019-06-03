The train service between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria is expected to be back to business as usual this morning after a collision on Saturday.

Pretoria - While the collision involving a passenger train and a tamping machine in Mamelodi on Saturday night affected the service between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria, it was expected to be back to business as usual this morning. Tony Games of Metrorail said this was because the collision didn’t cause damage to the infrastructure; clearing the scene was thus not too problematic, as would normally be the case in a collision involving two trains.

“This is not as hectic as it sounds; it is different to a two-train collision. The carnage is normally bigger and the clearing of the scene takes days. So commuters do not have to worry about being stranded in the morning,” he said.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula yesterday instructed the Railway Safety Regulator to prioritise its investigation into the collision, which left 57 passengers badly injured, 14 of them in critical condition.

“I will soon meet all the rail and road entities to deal with this matter as a priority. The time has come for new and fresh ideas to stop the carnage,” Mbalula said.

He had instructed the Railway Safety Regulator to outline steps that would be taken to deal with the cause of this collision. “It cannot be that our rail network is taking the same path similar to the crashes on our roads.

“Our rail network is slowly becoming the killing fields, just like our road network. It is unacceptable.”

Mbalula also instructed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to submit a report urgently regarding the incident and provide the injured and their families with the necessary support.

In addition, he requested Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magadzi to monitor the recovery progress of passengers who were injured and ensure they received further medical attention where necessary.

The accident took place at the Eerste Fabrieke station in Mamelodi. It involved a Transnet tamping machine, which was carrying out railway track maintenance, and one of the new Metrorail trains.

According to Metrorail, the tamping machine crashed into the train. The passengers had reportedly refused to leave the train when asked to do so by the driver who had seen the machine approaching.

The tamping machine “rolled from Greenview back to Eerste Fabrieke station where the Metrorail train was stationary and carrying commuters on board” at about 6.25pm, Metrorail said.

Emergency services attended to the injured commuters, 14 of whom had been seriously injured, while 43 others sustained minor injuries.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said the injured were transported to various hospitals.

“Some, those that we know of, were taken to Steve Biko Academic hospital,” said Mofokeng. Others were transported to Tshwane District Hospitals.

“The driver of the stationary train requested the 300 commuters on board to leave the train upon noticing the oncoming (tamping) machine. The commuters refused to leave the train, instead they pulled the passenger emergency alarm levers which stops the train from moving,” Metrorail said.

Pretoria News