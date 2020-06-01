Metrorail service only back in July

Pretoria - While Metrorail commuters will have to wait another month for the train service to resume, their Gautrain counterparts will see more normality returning this week. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed this when outlining public transport operations under level 3 of the national lockdown. In this regard, as of today, operating hours for the Gautrain service have been extended to between 5.30am and 8.30pm daily. On weekdays, the trains will operate at 15-minute intervals in peak period, and at 30-minute intervals in off-peak hours. On weekends and public holidays, trains will operate at 30-minute intervals, but airport services will remain suspended until further notice.

All Gautrain bus routes will operate during peak and off-peak periods.

The midi-bus routes will remain operational, but there will be no service over weekends and public holidays until further notice.

Face masks remain mandatory. All passengers and staff must wear face masks while at stations and on board trains, buses and midi-buses.”

The Metrorail commuter service, Mbalula said, would have to wait until July 1. He said even though they had plans for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), as with other sectors such as maritime and aviation, resuming the train service was a chance the department was not willing to take as yet.

“Prasa was ready to go on Monday but we can’t take that chance as there are thousands of commuters who depend on that service.”

Mbalula said as the numbers of people returning to work were not at 100% yet they would take the opportunity to continue with preparations to get everything ready.

“We can’t be opening a service only to become a vehicle for spreading the virus. So we have taken this decision in the best interests of safety to ensure that when we resume we have all the ingredients and capacity necessary to guide operations.”

Pretoria to Pienaarspoort, Cape Town to Simon's Town, East London to Berlin and Port Elizabeth to Uitenhage were the lines due to resume operations on July 1, while long-distance trains remain prohibited.

“We’re confident of those lines that will be back running as of July 1, because at no time can we allow people to be on top of one another.”

Pretoria News