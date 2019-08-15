A file picture of flowers at Jakaranda Animal Hospital in Pretoria Moot where Dr Freddie Malan was killed. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Private investigator Mike Bolhuis has posted an urgent request on Facebook for information on the murder of well-known veterinarian Dr Freddie Malan. The identities of two of three people sought in connection with the crime have been made public.

Bolhuis posted the request after he released CCTV footage of a gang robbing a business. “Anyone with information regarding these suspects needs to contact us. All the information will be treated with the highest privacy standards,” he said.

Malan was murdered on January 31 in his practice at the Jakaranda Animal Hospital in the Moot area during an armed robbery.

Police said the vet might have been killed by members of a syndicate targeting veterinarian clinics in the province.

According to police, in crimes committed by the group a woman had knocked at the door of an establishment, and after she was let in she had been followed inside by two men.

Malan was shot in the heart while he grappled for the gun of one of his attackers.

He died at the scene.

In the footage Bolhuis shared three people - a woman and two men - can be seen entering and robbing a business. He said the three could possibly be linked to 15 other similar cases in Joburg and Pretoria in which the same modus operandi was used. He asked viewers to identify a third suspect in the video. Anyone with information could contact him on 0824476116, Werner Koekemoer on 0828203680 and/or Tony Naidoo on 0820767574.

Pretoria News