The DA’s Mervyn Cirota and Fred Ned, accompanied by chairperson of the Mamelodi hostels Daniel Sello, during the oversight inspection of Mamelodi hostels.Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - All there is to show for the millions pumped into the Block Y hostel in Mamelodi is a dilapidated structure, the stench of human waste and drug addicts loitering around every corner.

From the very first steps entering the facility, there are groups of drug users crushing and rolling substances and the smell of marijuana filling the air.

Dark dirty rooms, leaking taps, unkempt grass, rubbish, broken windows and walls falling apart at the seams characterise the building.

This is the situation that greeted DA provincial leaders when they conducted an impromptu oversight visit of the hostels yesterday.

The team was escorted by members of the Mamelodi hostels committee and inspected Block Y and Kingsley hostels to get a glimpse of the conditions the dwellers were living under.

Mervyn Cirota, DA provincial spokesperson for human settlements, DA constituency head for Mamelodi and chairperson of Section 79 committee Fred Nel and councillor Nkele Molapo inspected facilities and spoke to a few residents.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Cirota said the people in the hostels were living in worse conditions than animals; not even rats would want to live there, he said.

Cirota said the Human Settlements Department in the province had for years been run on lip service without any accountability.

“I am challenging the new MEC, whoever they are, not to give these people more promises, but an actual administrative plan on the housing crisis we’re battling,” Cirota said.

Assertions by MEC David Makhura that mega-cities were the answer, were nothing short of a fable, Cirota said. He said these plans were in the early stages and could take years to materialise.

Cirota said during this time, people in hostels, townships and informal settlements would continue to live in squalor and hazardous conditions. “No one is being held to account for the mishaps we’re seeing here. The government need to give our people their dignity back,” Cirota added.

Complaints of the poor condition of the hostels by occupants and surrounding communities date back to 2005.

In 2008, the Tshwane council under the leadership of current Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as executive mayor forked out R24million for the first phase of building 98 two- and three-bedroom family units in the hostel.

The units were, however, raided in 2013 by residents claiming the city was allocating the space to government employees instead of them.

Cirota said family units provided by the city were not what the community living there needed, as most were migrant labourers.

He said had the City’s housing administration consulted with the community, it would have built single units instead of the poorly constructed flats which were falling apart.

Louise du Plessis, an attorney from Lawyers for Human Rights, said the organisation believed the housing problems experienced in the City could be solved if there was political will.

Du Plessis said the organisation was still dealing with eight housing disputes in court. She said the matters should not have been in court in the first place. These included Schubart Park, Plastic View, Lady Selborne and the Mamelodi hostels.

Cirota said: “We’re going back to the province to name and shame the ex-MECs for having left things to get to this point. The sad thing is that this is but a picture of how hostels all over the province look.”

Pretoria News