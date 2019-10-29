Pretoria - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, officially opened the third annual Global Wildlife Programme (GWP) South Africa Conference in Pretoria.
The 2019 conference is taking place under the theme Investing in the Wildlife Economy for Livelihoods and Conservation and comprises technical discussions, interactive working groups and a field visit to the Kruger National Park.
The aim is to strengthen collaboration between government and partners to implement GWP projects, and to stimulate new thinking and opportunities for conservation and development.
It is hoped that the conference will increase awareness of experiences from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean on building and growing a wildlife-based economy, enhance the understanding of a range of projects participating in the GWP and share good practices in project design and implementation, and discuss opportunities to provide input into the Global Environment Fund’s project design activities.
Government focal points and project management units from the 29 GWP countries, implementing partners, NGO representatives and technical experts will attend the conference.
GWP is a Global Environment Facility (GEF) funded and World Bank Group-led $213 million program.