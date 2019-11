Minister Bavelile Hlongwa's death: bail bid dispute









HENDRICK BRITS is charged with crashing into and killing Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa and two other people on the N1. Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The State has asked that bail be denied for the man charged with crashing into and killing Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa and two other people. Hendrick Brits appeared in the Temba Magistrate’s Court yesterday to proceed with his bail application. However, prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane asked that bail be denied. To support his request, he called in investigating officer Captain Samuel Marema, who told the court that Brits had been negligent when he ploughed into Hlongwa and others on September 13. Marema said he believed Brits was reckless when he hit the group who were assisting people at an accident scene on the N1.

Paramedics were also attending to the accident scene between 9pm and 10pm at the time and had their red lights on.

“The road on which he collided into those people was straight and very visible. It would have been impossible for any driver to miss them.”

Marema also told the court that Brits had also been involved in another serious accident in March this year.

He pleaded with the court to deny Brits bail as it would mean one less reckless driver on the roads.

“I wouldn’t be happy with just his licence being taken away from him as that won’t stop him from driving again.

“Many people are on our roads without licences and we know this.”

Lekoloane added that the court considered the seriousness of the charges and that not only three people were killed, but two others had been seriously injured.

Brits' Legal Aid representative Rodney Lekgwara submitted his affidavit to the court, wherein he requested for bail of R1000 to be granted to Brits, with conditions.

Lekgwara, however, said there was no need to deny Brits bail because he waited for the police to attend the scene and was not found to be intoxicated at the time by Tshwane Metro Police officers who conducted a breathalyser test on him shortly after their arrival.

He maintained that the incident was to be regarded as what it was - an accident.

Brits is charged with three counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving after he drove into Hlongwa and two others after they had stopped to assist at the accident scene on the N1.

Judgment in the bail appli- cation will be handed down on Monday.

Pretoria News