Gugile Nkwinti. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Pretoria - Counsel for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane yesterday lashed out at Minister Gugile Nkwinti for trying to stop her from making public her report in which she made adverse findings against him regarding the purchase of a farm. The high court in Pretoria was told by Mkhwebane’s advocate that Water and Sanitation Minister Nkwinti was ill-advised to turn to court. Judge Cassim Sardiwala was told that by turning to court to try to prevent her from publishing the report, Nkwinti tried to undermine her office.

The minister is asking the court to interdict Mkhwebane from issuing the report, pending his later application to set aside the findings.

He objected to her findings that he had violated the executive ethics code and Constitution while he was minister of rural development and land reform.

The public protector took more than two years to investigate a complaint by DA MP Thomas Walters that Nkwinti abused his office and unduly influenced his department to buy Bekendvlei farm in Limpopo in 2011.

The public protector recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted against him for violating the ethics code. Nkwinti was on April 2 served with a notice informing him of her findings and given 18 days to respond.

He, however, wrote her a letter in which he asked her to give him an extension so that he could present her with a comprehensive input.

He said he had to consult his lawyers and that as he had a full diary due to the elections, he needed more time.

His advocate, Ernst van Graan SC, told the court that his letter was ignored. He addressed a second letter to her office in which he suggested certain dates on which he could meet Mkhwebane, but this was also ignored.

Van Graan questioned how the public protector could give the minister only 18 days in which to answer, while she took two years and two days to complete her investigation.

Judge Sardiwalla asked what the minister did about the situation after he had received notice that he had 18 days in which to supply his input. “Did he just sit back and wait?” he asked.

Van Graan said it was not as if the minister did nothing, as he had met his legal team to draft an answer. But they needed additional information before they could draft his answers. The judge said that was surely not the public protector’s problem.

Van Graan said an interim interdict was warranted in this case to prevent Mkhwebane from making her report public. He said the minister could be ordered to file his review application within a month.

Advocate Bright Shabalala for the public protector said: “This case is limping on all fronts.”

He asked the court to note the “attitude” the minister had towards the public protector’s office, especially by telling her when his diary allowed for him to meet her.

Judge Sardiwalla, however, questioned whether 18 days were sufficient for him to answer the allegations contained in the report.

He also wanted to know whether it was proper for her office not to answer him when he asked for an extension. The judge asked what the prejudice would be if the minister was given more time to answer.

But Shabalala said it would set a precedent.

Judgment is expected today.

Pretoria News