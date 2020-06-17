Miss Mamelodi Sundowns eyes top SA crown

Pretoria - Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Kadija Makhanya is among several Miss South Africa entrants from Pretoria who have made it to the top 35. The final-year B.Tech student at Tshwane University of Technology automatically qualified after she was crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns in March. Makhanya, from Umlazi in Durban, said she had been diligently taking care of her well-being and focusing on her work routine during the lockdown. “I have been unafraid and unapologetic in pursuing my passions in order to see my visions come to life. I want to inspire young girls and the youth to be trailblazers in the pursuit of their passions and create a different and better future for our country.” Former Miss Mamelodi Sundowns' second princess Lebohang Mahlangu of Soshanguve also made the cut.

Mahlangu said since starting her Miss South Africa journey, she received support from strong and capable women. She owns a bakery in Soshanguve and is a food scientist working in research and development.

Natasha Joubert of Centurion, who also made the top 35 said she was excited to be part of a platform that inspired and uplifted other people.

Joubert runs a fashion and design company. She said she was passionate about inclusivity and wanted to promote it throughout the competition.

She encouraged young people to act on their visions, follow their dreams and be the voice of unity this youth month.

Supermodel Chantelle Pretorius from Rietvalleirand said she would love to become the next Miss South Africa to motivate young women to be comfortable in their own skin.

She is a full-time model and spends six to nine months a year working in Europe. She is finishing her BCom Business Management degree through Unisa and completed a diploma in nutrition at The Blackford Centre in the UK.

“With my four years of experience travelling the world and living with different cultures, I’ve learnt that no matter your race, culture, colour we are all the same and just striving to find our perfect spot in this weird and wonderful world.”

The top 16 contestants will be announced in due course.

Pretoria News