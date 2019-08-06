Buhle is the name of the new Miss SA crown. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - Miss South Africa 2019 will on Friday be crowned with a locally designed glittering masterpiece named Buhle - worthy of the prestigious title. The crown’s name unveiled this week, is inspired by uBuhle Bethungo Lenkosazane- meaning “the beauty of a rainbow” and was chosen as a celebration of women, cultural diversity and the rainbow nation.

World-renowned local jewellery designer, Johan Louw, collaborated on the design with American Swiss.

According to American Swiss, the crown is handcrafted in premium sterling silver and features more than 2 500 fine-cut cubic zirconia stones of the highest grade, which were hand cut and set by master diamond cutters and have a total weight of 182 carats.

American Swiss marketing director Zimbini Peffer said the jewellery celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the nation.

“After the rain that cleanses and restores, we are blessed with the enchanting beauty of a rainbow. Each of its seven colours beautiful and vibrant in their own right.

"An inspiring reminder that after each storm there is the promise of a new dawn. What better way to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our nation, than with uBuhle Bethungo Lenkosazane – the beauty of the rainbow. Carried with grace and beauty, a shining light across the nation and beyond.”

Peffer continues: “Rising up from the colourful foundation are pavé cubic zirconia stones that are heralded by larger princess-cut stones, reminiscent of shooting stars.

Stephanie Weil of the Miss South Africa Organisation said they were delighted with Buhle.

“Like her name and design, and the first woman who will wear her, she is dynamic.”

The Miss South Africa pageant will be held at Time Square in Pretoria and will see the current Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, also Miss Universe 2018 second runner-up, hand her the crown.The crown will not only captivate the audience in the Sun Arena but also the TV viewers watching the broadcast live on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from 17h00.

A star-studded panel of female judges was announced on Monday. This year's panel includes reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray from the Philippines.

As well as Gray and former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the line-up includes Anele Mdoda; actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson and SA model, activist and lawyer Thando Hopa, who was the first woman with albinism to feature on a Vogue cover.

It was while working as a prosecutor that Hopa was scouted by leading fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee to work as a model.

Pretoria News